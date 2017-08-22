msu-students-take-advantage-of-early-move-in

Students are back on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman, ahead of the official start of fall classes next Monday, Aug. 28.



Move-in day starts Wednesday at 8 a.m., but some students have taken advantage of early move-in, and beat the rush into the dorms.



Freshman marketing student Jordan Meyer, from Bellingham, Wash., moved in early and is just excited to be part of the campus community.



For Jordan's parents, the experience is bittersweet, "I think it's just a right of passage and knowing that they're grown adults now so we're going with excited today and tomorrow will be sad. Waterproof mascara week for sure," Meyer's mother said.



For UM students, the first day of fall housing is next Tuesday, Aug. 29 but students can start moving in today for a fee of $22.00 per night for each night they are in housing early.



UM posted a list of things students should not bring when they're moving into the dorms:

Electrical appliances for cooking are not allowed in any of the buildings. This includes electric burners, George Foreman Grills, toasters, toaster ovens, etc. Exceptions are made for ?hot air poppers, coffee pots, hot pots, and microwaves.

Anything with an open element

Candles and incense

Flammable liquids

Halogen lamps

Pets (other than fish in a tank 10 gallons or less)

Hoverboards, Swagways, IO Hawks, and Skywalkers

Both schools posted lists of recommended things to bring to make it feel more like home. The links for each school are below.



https://www.montana.edu/reslife/moving_in.html

http://www.umt.edu/residencelife/rh/moveinfall/default.php