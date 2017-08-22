Lolo Peak Fire evacuations remain, Hwy 12 opens

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said that there are no changes to Lolo Peak Fire Evacuations, but Hwy 12 is now open to through traffic only with a 45 mph speed limit.

Drivers are cautioned that there is a large amount of incident related traffic and smoke and people are asked to drive carefully.

Holton stated there are approximately 245 homes in Ravalli County that remain in Evacuation Order status, and 380 homes in Warning areas. He added that residents in Warning status should stay vigilant with expected weather events in coming days.

Instant evacuation notices are available by downloading the Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices, and citizens are encouraged to sign up for AlertSense Emergency Notifications by following the links on the Sheriff's app or Ravalli County website.

Old Hwy 93 remains restricted to residential and fire traffic only.

Evacuation information is available from the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 375-6650. Fire information is available at the Fire Information Center at Farmer's State Bank in Florence on Old Hwy 93, or by calling 406-272-5433.