Kalispell Bypass competing for national top honors

The Montana Department of Transportation's Kalispell Bypass is among the finalists for the 2017 Amercain's Transportation Awards.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce scored the Montana project among the three highest in the western regional competition held in June.

A panel of experts will select the Grand Prize winner, and the People’s Choice Award will be decided through online voting. Individuals can vote for the Kalispell Bypass project once every 24 hours through Thursday, September 21st on the ATA website: https://americastransportationawards.org/

The Grand Prize and People's Choice award winners will each receive $10,000 from AASHTO to be given on behalf of the winning state to a charity or scholarship fund of the state's choosing.

According to Director Tooley, if the Montana Department of Transportation wins, the prize money will go to the Montana Hope Project. The Montana Hope Project is a non-profit organization funded by charitable contributions and is sponsored by the Association of Montana Troopers.