Headway expected on Lolo Fire if weather permits

Weather conditions today are expected to be similar to August 21, which will allow firefighters to make more progress mopping up and securing fire lines.

Burn out operations may be completed today near OZ Ranch if conditions are favorable, but most of the work above the Highway 12 corridor will be mop up along the control line.

The fire west of Florence remains a concern to fire managers as it continues to have the potential to move south. Additional control line south of Florence has already been improved with hose lays, pumps, and portable water tanks if needed.

Yesterday recap:

Weather conditions were moderate again, allowing burn out operations in several areas around the fire. Aerial ignition that began yesterday afternoon on the mountain between Buckinghorse Trail south to One Horse Creek (west of Florence) was completed by night crews using hand ignition to bring the fire to the control line and start mop up.

The fire has reached most of the control line above the Highway 12 corridor where mop up is in progress. The fire has reached most of the control line above the Highway 12 corridor where mop up is in progress.

Firefighters continue mop up to secure the control line in the Highway 93 corridor from Lolo south to One Horse Creek.