Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.

Fire officials with the Lolo Peak Fire said in the next couple of days there should be decent weather conditions, which will allow them to better contain the fire.

Public Information Officer, Mike Cole, said with expected thunderstorms coming this week, they are doing everything they can to prepare themselves.

Cole added it’s hard to predict the storm’s behavior but the worse that could happen is if the storm settles over the fire or is nearby the fire.

“Because when you have big thunderstorms, winds come directly out from the bottom of the storm and when they hit the ground they can spread 360 degrees, making the fire move in all directions,” said Cole.

He mentioned that if the storm does come with rain that could also help the fire too.

But for now, it’s hard to predict how the events will play out with the thunderstorm and the fire.

There were some evacuation orders that did turn into evacuation warnings over the weekend by Ravalli County Sheriffs’.

Otherwise, if any evacuee needs shelter the American Red Cross has a shelter at the University Congregation Church located at 495 University Avenue in Missoula.