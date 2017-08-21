Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.
Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.
Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters. Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze...
Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters. Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze...