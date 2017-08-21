Former attorneys general call for strong response to hate

A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.

Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters. Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze...

The August 21 solar eclipse will be partially viewable throughout Montanan. Check out the chart for a handful of destinations and times.

Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...

Coming off a weekend which fire officials considered the most critical of the fire so far, crews make good progress on the Lolo Peak fire burning more than 31,000 acres near Missoula. Hundreds of people are still under evacuation and two homes have been lost, along with out buildings. There is still no containment and fire danger exists, but there were some changes to evacuations statuses due to hard work by firefighters. According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Offi...