Home search ongoing in attempted statue bombing - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Home search ongoing in attempted statue bombing

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a man caught trying to plant explosives on a Confederate statue at a Houston park (all times local):
    
4:15 p.m.
    
Authorities continue collecting chemicals and other items found at the home of a Houston man accused of trying to damage a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosive materials.
    
Several houses near the home of 25-year-old Andrew Schneck were evacuated Monday.
    
After Schneck was allegedly caught trying to place explosives on the statue of a Confederate lieutenant, he told authorities he had other chemicals in his home, where he lives with his mother.
    
Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said "significant hazardous materials" were found. Authorities were expected to detonate the materials.
    
According to court documents, Schneck's mother told investigators her son uses one of their properties "to conduct his chemistry experiments."
    
Court documents say Schneck has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Austin College in Sherman, Texas.
    
___
    
3:25 p.m.
    
Authorities say a Houston man accused of trying to damage a Confederate statue at a Houston park was caught with two types of explosive materials.
    
According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Andrew Schneck had a plastic bottle with what's likely nitroglycerin, used in the manufacture of explosives.
    
Authorities say he also had a small aluminum tube with a white powder. Tests showed it was Hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, used as an initiating or primary explosive.
    
The complaint says when Schneck was confronted near the statue by a park ranger, he tried to drink the bottle with the nitroglycerin but spit out the liquid and then poured it out on the ground.
    
Schneck was arrested Saturday night and made his first court appearance Monday.
    
Philip Hilder, Schneck's attorney, declined to comment.
    
___
    
1:02 p.m.
    
A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.
    
Federal prosecutors said Monday 25-year-old Andrew Schneck had been charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance.
    
Authorities say a Houston park ranger on Saturday caught Schneck kneeling near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army, located in Hermann Park.
    
Prosecutors say Schneck was caught with two boxes with duct tape and wires and with a bottle containing a liquid made up of compounds used as explosives.
    
Philip Hilder, Schneck's attorney, declined to comment on Monday.
    
Schneck received five years of probation after pleading guilty in 2014 to improperly storing explosive materials.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Local resident going viral by aiding victims of the Lolo Fire by starting a fundraiser

    Local resident going viral by aiding victims of the Lolo Fire by starting a fundraiser

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:43:48 GMT

  • Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:37:23 GMT

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

  • Whitehall trainer takes in abandoned mustang and makes her a prize winner

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-08-21 05:17:04 GMT

    Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters.  Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze...

    Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters.  Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze...

  • When to watch the eclipse in Montana

    When to watch the eclipse in Montana

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:33:27 GMT
     The August 21 solar eclipse will be partially viewable throughout Montanan. Check out the chart for a handful of destinations and times. 
     The August 21 solar eclipse will be partially viewable throughout Montanan. Check out the chart for a handful of destinations and times. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

    Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:01:25 GMT

    Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...

    Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...

  • Changes to evacuation orders on Lolo Peak fire as crews make progress

    Changes to evacuation orders on Lolo Peak fire as crews make progress

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:21:25 GMT
    Coming off a weekend which fire officials considered the most critical of the fire so far, crews make good progress on the Lolo Peak fire burning more than 31,000 acres near Missoula. Hundreds of people are still under evacuation and two homes have been lost, along with out buildings. There is still no containment and fire danger exists, but there were some changes to evacuations statuses due to hard work by firefighters. According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Offi...
    Coming off a weekend which fire officials considered the most critical of the fire so far, crews make good progress on the Lolo Peak fire burning more than 31,000 acres near Missoula. Hundreds of people are still under evacuation and two homes have been lost, along with out buildings. There is still no containment and fire danger exists, but there were some changes to evacuations statuses due to hard work by firefighters. According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Offi...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.