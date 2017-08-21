Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted

By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May.
    
Judge Rick West ordered the Republican to report to the Gallatin County Detention Center to be booked for the assault charge by Sept. 15.
    
Gianforte was never arrested and booked for the assault against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on May 24.
    
Prosecutors filed the assault charge later that day, and Gianforte pleaded guilty in June.
    
However, his attorneys argued that he should not have to be photographed and fingerprinted because he was never actually arrested.
    
A mug shot would likely be used against Gianforte when he runs for re-election next year.
    
West's order was signed Friday.

