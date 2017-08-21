Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

LOLO, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a wildfire in western Montana (all times local):



12:15 p.m.



Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire.



Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate. However, he says more homes could have been lost if crews hadn't set the fire to reduce fuel as strong winds pushed the flames.



Crews planned to take advantage of less severe weather on Monday and Tuesday to strengthen fire lines.



10:15 a.m.



Some evacuation orders have been lifted on a western Montana wildfire that blew up last week, destroying two homes and eight outbuildings. However residents allowed to return are still asked to be ready to leave on short notice.



The Lolo Peak Fire has burned 49 square miles (127 square kilometers) in the Lolo National Forest southwest of Missoula. More than 1,000 personnel are assigned to the fire, which was started by lightning in mid-July.



The fire showed moderate growth Saturday and Sunday. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the weather Monday and Tuesday should favor the firefighting effort.



A firefighter was injured Saturday when she was hit by a rock and fell down, breaking her collarbone. A camp crew worker also suffered a foot injury on Saturday.

