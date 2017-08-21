Changes to evacuation orders on Lolo Peak fire as crews make pro - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Changes to evacuation orders on Lolo Peak fire as crews make progress

LOLO -

Coming off a weekend which fire officials considered the most critical of the fire so far, crews make good progress on the Lolo Peak fire burning more than 31,000 acres near Missoula.

Hundreds of people are still under evacuation and two homes have been lost, along with out buildings. There is still no containment and fire danger exists, but there were some changes to evacuations statuses due to hard work by firefighters.

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the area between Hwy 93 and Old Hwy 93 is now in an evacuation warning status. Those residents were able to return home, but still need to be ready to go in a moments notice. All other evacuation areas in Ravalli county will remain the same.

Residents in evacuation areas will be allowed limited short term access to the homes with a deputy escort only. People that want to briefly enter an evacuated area should check in at the National Guard roadblock nearest their home.

In Missoula county, evacuation orders were lifted for Sleeman Creek Road. Residents are still under evacuation warning. All homes west of Sleeman are still under evacuation order for the time being.

This fire season has so far proven to be relentless one, stretching crews and resources thin. They even had to bring in help from the National Guard. We've been told that they are in for the long haul. Despite some  of these challenges, fire crews remain resilient.

To ensure that crews are refreshed while on the front lines, they are served meals that must have a certain number of calories. Rest also plays a big role. Crews work a 2 to 1 ratio, with 16 hours on and 8 off. After 14 days, they get two days off so they can get energized and refreshed. 

But the biggest factor is knowing who they are working with and trusting them. 

"Everybody is looking out for each other and just like any of us, there's always someone who might be the weakest link, maybe they're a little bit slower, but that doesn't matter. It's the crew in the end that works together then to get the work accomplished," says Public Information Officer Bill Queen.

Fire season is far from over, and with hotshots and crews from as far away as Alaska, the Lolo Peak fire's unpredictability is getting the better of those trying to contain it. But crews are getting by with a great outpouring of support from the community.

