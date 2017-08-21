Whitehall trainer takes in abandoned mustang and makes her a prize winner

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...
WMC.COM - A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
