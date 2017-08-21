Whitehall trainer takes in abandoned mustang and makes her a pri - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitehall trainer takes in abandoned mustang and makes her a prize winner

Posted: Updated:
Whitehall -

Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters. 

Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze a force to be reckoned with, but she developed a bond with her that could not be broken. She received five wild mustangs over the span of seven weeks to tame and train, but Montana Breeze was different. Catalino said "She's one I'm excited about to show her and hopefully a potential adopter will really see how far she's come."

The Extreme Mustang Makeover concluded this weekend with Catalino and Montana Breeze finishing in fifth place overall and highest in the Compulsory Maneuvers category. Catalino is now back in Whitehall and decided to take Montana Breeze back with her. She adopted Montana Breeze and she will remain with her until Catalino feels the right owner comes along. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local resident going viral by aiding victims of the Lolo Fire by starting a fundraiser

    Local resident going viral by aiding victims of the Lolo Fire by starting a fundraiser

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:43:48 GMT

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Scientific Games Acquires Red7Mobile, Industry Leader in Mobile and Interactive Casino Content

    Scientific Games Acquires Red7Mobile, Industry Leader in Mobile and Interactive Casino Content

    Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of Red7Mobile Ltd. ("Red7"), a Bristol, UK-based firm that designs, develops and delivers innovative and...
    Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of Red7Mobile Ltd. ("Red7"), a Bristol, UK-based firm that designs, develops and delivers innovative and...

  • Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

    Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:01:25 GMT

    Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...

    Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.” MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that cau...

  • When to watch the eclipse in Montana

    When to watch the eclipse in Montana

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:33:27 GMT
     The August 21 solar eclipse will be partially viewable throughout Montanan. Check out the chart for a handful of destinations and times. 
     The August 21 solar eclipse will be partially viewable throughout Montanan. Check out the chart for a handful of destinations and times. 

  • Update: Meyers fire increasing in activity

    Update: Meyers fire increasing in activity

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:18:31 GMT
    The Meyers fire has increased in activity from last week. The rise in activity is a result of strong winds coming from the west, low humidity and active fuel allowing the fire to burn in several areas. The most active part of the fire occurred on the slope of Moose Mountain which was evident from a large smoke plume in the area.  The increasing activity is expected to lessen today, but Fire Behavior Analysts will be actively monitoring the Zeke Meadow and Frog Pond areas by air ...
    The Meyers fire has increased in activity from last week. The rise in activity is a result of strong winds coming from the west, low humidity and active fuel allowing the fire to burn in several areas. The most active part of the fire occurred on the slope of Moose Mountain which was evident from a large smoke plume in the area.  The increasing activity is expected to lessen today, but Fire Behavior Analysts will be actively monitoring the Zeke Meadow and Frog Pond areas by air ...

  • These eclipse glasses will protect your eyes and help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital

    These eclipse glasses will protect your eyes and help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-26 14:23:41 GMT

    WMC.COM -  A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes.  The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.

    WMC.COM -  A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes.  The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.

  • Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:42:54 GMT

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.