Whitehall trainer takes in abandoned mustang and makes her a prize winner

Three months ago Whitehall trainer Hannah Catalino found abandoned mustang Montana Breeze and decided she wanted to find her a home. Catalino entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, a competition that allows trainers to take abandoned or unwanted horses and compete with them to make them attractive to potential buyers or adopters.

Catalino only had 90 days to prepare the wild mustang to compete and during that time Catalino not only made 4-year old Montana Breeze a force to be reckoned with, but she developed a bond with her that could not be broken. She received five wild mustangs over the span of seven weeks to tame and train, but Montana Breeze was different. Catalino said "She's one I'm excited about to show her and hopefully a potential adopter will really see how far she's come."

The Extreme Mustang Makeover concluded this weekend with Catalino and Montana Breeze finishing in fifth place overall and highest in the Compulsory Maneuvers category. Catalino is now back in Whitehall and decided to take Montana Breeze back with her. She adopted Montana Breeze and she will remain with her until Catalino feels the right owner comes along.