Local resident going viral by aiding victims of the Lolo Fire by starting a fundraiser

LOLO -

The Lolo Peak Fire has grown to nearly 31,000 acres and has cost over $20 million dollars of damage. With all of this destruction Lolo resident Korrie Butler has decided to help the community by starting a a go fund me page. Butler said "I just wanted to help in any way I can... I couldn't stand it just sitting here doing nothing."

Although there are currently shelters setup for those who need a place to evacuate Butler's go fund me fundraiser is linked to the 406 Family Aide Foundation and also benefits families who have lost their homes. Members of the community have taken notice of Butler's action. Katy Jones said "She is a woman of action. We are certainly appreciative of all she's been coordinating." 

Butler's Go-Fund-Me page is currently one of the trending campaign's and has raided nearly $5,000. Anyone wanting to support her efforts by donating can visit the Lolo Peak Fire Fundraiser on Go-Fund-Me. 

