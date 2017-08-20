Update: Meyers fire increasing in activity

The Meyers fire has increased in activity from last week. The rise in activity is a result of strong winds coming from the west, low humidity and active fuel allowing the fire to burn in several areas. The most active part of the fire occurred on the slope of Moose Mountain which was evident from a large smoke plume in the area.

The increasing activity is expected to lessen today, but Fire Behavior Analysts will be actively monitoring the Zeke Meadow and Frog Pond areas by air while hand crews and engines will patrol the north and south eastern flanks of the fire. Firefighters will continue their progress and are working towards completing indirect lines on the northern flank. Suppression tactics remain the same and the strategies will continue to reflect the safest plan in fighting the fire.

Evacuations for the Frog Pond Basin and Copper Creek campground areas remain unchanged at this time. For additional information you can call the Fire information line at 406-859-9107.