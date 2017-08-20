Update: Meyers fire increasing in activity - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Update: Meyers fire increasing in activity

Posted: Updated:
PHILIPSBURG -

The Meyers fire has increased in activity from last week. The rise in activity is a result of strong winds coming from the west, low humidity and active fuel allowing the fire to burn in several areas. The most active part of the fire occurred on the slope of Moose Mountain which was evident from a large smoke plume in the area. 

The increasing activity is expected to lessen today, but Fire Behavior Analysts will be actively monitoring the Zeke Meadow and Frog Pond areas by air while hand crews and engines will patrol the north and south eastern flanks of the fire. Firefighters will continue their progress and are working towards completing indirect lines on the northern flank. Suppression tactics remain the same and the strategies will continue to reflect the safest plan in fighting the fire.

Evacuations for the Frog Pond Basin and Copper Creek campground areas remain unchanged at this time. For additional information you can call the Fire information line at 406-859-9107. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire

    Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire

    Saturday, August 19 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-19 21:29:48 GMT

    Senator Steve Daines tells us he was planning on visiting Lolo sometime in the next few days to check in on the fire crews.  Senator Daines saw pictures of the Lolo Peak fire on social media and knew he had to go out to Lolo as soon as he could.  That’s why Senator Daines was in Lolo on August 19th.  Senator Daines tells us he with the rest of the Montana community is frustrated and scared by these Montana wildfires Senator Daines says, “The communities tha...

    Senator Daines saw pictures of the Lolo Peak fire on social media and knew he had to go out to Lolo as soon as he could. 

  • Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:42:54 GMT

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:04:42 GMT

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

  • Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:15:47 GMT

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:45:34 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

  • One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    Thursday, August 17 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-17 18:46:35 GMT

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.