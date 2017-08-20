Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

Imagine struggling to walk and carry out simple tasks in your home like going from the kitchen to the living room. For Jane Hurlbert this is her everyday life because of Multiple Sclerosis, commonly known as MS. Like many people, Jane didn't know what MS was prior to being diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. Hurlbert said “I didn’t know anything about MS what it really entails but it is what it is.”

MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that causes numbness, tingling and shocking sensations in the body. The disease can also be disabling in severe cases. Dr. Laura Repola said "The inflammatory process in your brain is a result of having MS is destroying the mile and sheath and the nerve conduction in the brain and your central nervous system so that’s why you’re going to have all those symptoms related to your nervous system.”

According to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation those symptoms affect an estimated 400,000 people in the U.S. and 2.5 million people in the world. Luckily most cases aren't severe and can be controlled with medication. Unfortunately in Jane's case her's was the worst and she has lost the ability to do many of the things she enjoyed prior to her diagnoses like baking on the holidays with her grandchildren. Hurlbert said “Cooking is probably what I miss the most, but I cheat. I use the microwave.”

Things like the microwave as well as her walker help Jane do things she enjoys while adjusting to her current limitations, but her MS will continue to worsen. Even with the prognosis being bleak she continues to fight for the best quality of life. Hurlbert said “Don’t pity us help us. Helping yourself is very important I believe if I didn’t have the support i would not be as far as I am."

Jane will be attending the Butte MS Walk September 16th and anyone wanting to get involved and help patients like Jane can go to the National Multiple Sclerosis website for information.

