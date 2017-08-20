Butte resident suffering from MS is fighting to live life

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Senator Steve Daines tells us he was planning on visiting Lolo sometime in the next few days to check in on the fire crews. Senator Daines saw pictures of the Lolo Peak fire on social media and knew he had to go out to Lolo as soon as he could. That’s why Senator Daines was in Lolo on August 19th. Senator Daines tells us he with the rest of the Montana community is frustrated and scared by these Montana wildfires Senator Daines says, “The communities tha...
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.
About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
