Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire

Posted: Updated:

Senator Steve Daines tells us he was planning on visiting those working on the Lolo Peak fire sometime in the next few days.  Senator Daines saw pictures of the Lolo Peak fire on social media and knew he had to go out to Lolo as soon as he could.  That’s why Senator Daines was in Lolo on August 19th.  Senator Daines tells us he with the rest of the Montana community is frustrated and scared by these Montana wildfires

Senator Daines says, “The communities that are directly affected by it there’s a lot of fear.  You hear it in the voices and you see it in the eyes of the people who are seeing at night flames literally around the ridges around them.”

And Mike Cole with the Norther Rockies Incident Management team says people should be scared.  Fire crews have been battling the most extreme fire behavior they have seen in years.

Cole tells us, “We had some of the most extreme fire behavior that people have seen in a lot of years.”

On the night of August 18th wind started a spot fire by Holloway Lake.  Cole tells us putting out this small fire is going to be crucial.  Fire crews have already been hard at work trying to prevent the Lolo Peak fire from growing any larger.

Cole says, “What saved us on that is a burn out operations yesterday we finished it off before the winds picked up and if we had not conducted those burn out operations on those fire lines on the north east corner we would be in totally different situation with fire around homes today.”

Senator Daines has short and long term goals to fighter these fires. Short term he ensures that Montana will have the money and resources today to fight these fires.  Long term Daines believes wildfires should be treated like natural disasters and funded with money set aside.  Senator Daines tells us while we can’t eliminate fires, he’s going to try hard in Washington to change the way fires are managed. 

Senator Daines says, “The problem we have is the forest service then has to allocate all of these dollars in reserve anticipating what they might need to spend fighting these fires.  Instead of deploying those resources to prevent and manage forest fires.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:04:42 GMT

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

  • Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:15:47 GMT

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:42:54 GMT

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    Thursday, August 17 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-17 18:46:35 GMT

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:45:34 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

  • What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual

    What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-08-18 21:50:15 GMT

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.