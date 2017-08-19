Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire

Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.
About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.
