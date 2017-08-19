Senator Daines visits fire crews working on Lolo Peak fire

Senator Steve Daines tells us he was planning on visiting those working on the Lolo Peak fire sometime in the next few days. Senator Daines saw pictures of the Lolo Peak fire on social media and knew he had to go out to Lolo as soon as he could. That’s why Senator Daines was in Lolo on August 19th. Senator Daines tells us he with the rest of the Montana community is frustrated and scared by these Montana wildfires

Senator Daines says, “The communities that are directly affected by it there’s a lot of fear. You hear it in the voices and you see it in the eyes of the people who are seeing at night flames literally around the ridges around them.”

And Mike Cole with the Norther Rockies Incident Management team says people should be scared. Fire crews have been battling the most extreme fire behavior they have seen in years.

Cole tells us, “We had some of the most extreme fire behavior that people have seen in a lot of years.”

On the night of August 18th wind started a spot fire by Holloway Lake. Cole tells us putting out this small fire is going to be crucial. Fire crews have already been hard at work trying to prevent the Lolo Peak fire from growing any larger.

Cole says, “What saved us on that is a burn out operations yesterday we finished it off before the winds picked up and if we had not conducted those burn out operations on those fire lines on the north east corner we would be in totally different situation with fire around homes today.”

Senator Daines has short and long term goals to fighter these fires. Short term he ensures that Montana will have the money and resources today to fight these fires. Long term Daines believes wildfires should be treated like natural disasters and funded with money set aside. Senator Daines tells us while we can’t eliminate fires, he’s going to try hard in Washington to change the way fires are managed.

Senator Daines says, “The problem we have is the forest service then has to allocate all of these dollars in reserve anticipating what they might need to spend fighting these fires. Instead of deploying those resources to prevent and manage forest fires.”