Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

Posted: Updated:

The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense. 

Quarterback Reese Phillips lead the first team offense on four scoring drives, including two touchdown passes to Makenna Simis and Justin Calhoun. Phillips looked confident, alert, and grooving early and often with his wideouts. 

Wide receiver Keenan Curran lead the receivers with five catches for 54 yards, and Jeremy Calhoun led the Griz ground attack. rushing seven times for 42 yards.

The defense did pick up a turnover in the form of cornerback Dareon Nash making an interception of third string quarterback Caleb Hill. And although the defense might have been burned this scrimmage, there were still a lot of great plays. Junior linebacker Josh Buss recorded seven total tackles, including two for loss. 

The Griz have one more scrimmage on the calendar, which is closed to the media and the public. Then they start game week. The Valparaiso Crusaders come to Missoula September 2 to kick off the college football season. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

    Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

    Saturday, August 19 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-19 19:33:54 GMT

    The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.  

    The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.  

  • Carroll Men's Soccer Hosts Exhibition Match

    Carroll Men's Soccer Hosts Exhibition Match

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:38:04 GMT

    Carroll College Fighting Saints men's soccer hosted the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns for an exhibition match today. 

    Carroll College Fighting Saints men's soccer hosted the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns for an exhibition match today at Nelson Stadium. 

  • University of Providence Men's Soccer Tests Out New Tracking Sensors

    University of Providence Men's Soccer Tests Out New Tracking Sensors

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:34:51 GMT

    The University of Providence men's soccer team is sporting a cropped vest with a small device inside called the Titan GPS Sensor. The device uses 18-30 satellites to track athletes' movements during practices and games. 

    The University of Providence men's soccer team is sporting a cropped vest with a small device inside called the Titan GPS Sensor. The device uses 18-30 satellites to track athletes' movements during practices and games. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

    Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

    Saturday, August 19 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-08-19 19:33:54 GMT

    The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.  

    The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.  

  • Vandals to host open scrimmage on Saturday

    Vandals to host open scrimmage on Saturday

    Vandals open their season on Aug. 31 against Sacramento State.Vandals open their season on Aug. 31 against Sacramento State.
    Idaho football will wrap up fall camp Saturday (Aug. 19), with a scrimmage at 10 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome. The scrimmage is open to the public and will be the final chance for fans to see the Vandals in action before the season opener Aug. 31, against Sacramento State.
     
    Idaho football will wrap up fall camp Saturday (Aug. 19), with a scrimmage at 10 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome. The scrimmage is open to the public and will be the final chance for fans to see the Vandals in action before the season opener Aug. 31, against Sacramento State.
     

  • Danielle Mauldin joins Eagles women's basketball coaching staff

    Danielle Mauldin joins Eagles women's basketball coaching staff

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.

    Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:04:42 GMT

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

    Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.  

  • Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:15:47 GMT

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

    About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:42:54 GMT

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

    The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23.  Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    One dead, two injured in three separate calls for Gallatin County Search and Rescue

    Thursday, August 17 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-17 18:46:35 GMT

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

    Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

    Friday, August 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-08-18 19:45:34 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

    LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.

  • What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual

    What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-08-18 21:50:15 GMT

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.