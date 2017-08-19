Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Carroll College Fighting Saints men's soccer hosted the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns for an exhibition match today.
The University of Providence men's soccer team is sporting a cropped vest with a small device inside called the Titan GPS Sensor. The device uses 18-30 satellites to track athletes' movements during practices and games.
Rose Obunaga, MSU-Northern's new head volleyball coach, is getting to know her team fast. Obunaga says she arrived in Havre in mid July. Last season, Northern finished 6-16 overall, 5-7 in the Frontier Conference play and took 5th in the conference tournament last season.
We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.
Gonzaga will host preseason No. 8 BYU from Luger Field in a meeting that will have first-year GU head coach Chris Watkins facing his former school.
The Zags are unbeaten in their last five season-openers, dating back to the 3-1 win over South Dakota in 2012. GU beat Nevada in Hawaii in last season’s opener, 1-0.
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.
Wiltjer, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets last season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 35.9 minutes in 22 contests for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.
Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.
About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines. Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.
