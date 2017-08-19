Griz offense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Reese Phillips lead the first team offense on four scoring drives, including two touchdown passes to Makenna Simis and Justin Calhoun. Phillips looked confident, alert, and grooving early and often with his wideouts.

Wide receiver Keenan Curran lead the receivers with five catches for 54 yards, and Jeremy Calhoun led the Griz ground attack. rushing seven times for 42 yards.

The defense did pick up a turnover in the form of cornerback Dareon Nash making an interception of third string quarterback Caleb Hill. And although the defense might have been burned this scrimmage, there were still a lot of great plays. Junior linebacker Josh Buss recorded seven total tackles, including two for loss.

The Griz have one more scrimmage on the calendar, which is closed to the media and the public. Then they start game week. The Valparaiso Crusaders come to Missoula September 2 to kick off the college football season.