Hundreds evacuated due to Lolo Peak Fire

About 700 homes have now been evacuated because of the 18,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

Many of those homeowners are gathering at the fire information center to get any information about their property.

ABC FOX Montana talked to one evacuee who told us her neighbors lost their home last night.

Now Evacuee Susan Richtmyer is more worried than ever about her own home and pets she left behind.

It was Wednesday night when many homeowners along Old Highway 93 got a knock on their door and notice from officers that they would have to leave their homes immediately.

Richtmyer said she didn’t have much time to pack and ended up leaving her pets at home.

Now that she knows her neighbors lost their home, she's growing even more concerned about her pets and her neighbors.

"But I'm worried about them because we know their loss was really hard on them. Just to have lost everything...and left like us without notice,” said Richtmyer.

Richtmyer said she hopes fire crews will make a window sometime soon to allow her to get back to her home to grab some things and her pets.

She added for now she is staying with friends and keeping an eye out for fire updates.