Evacuations expand in Ravalli County and Florence

Ravalli County Evacuation Areas:

Orders are properties west of Florence Carlton Loop from Holloway to Tie Chute Lane, and west of Hwy 93 from Tie Chute Lane north to Missoula County.

Warnings are from west of Hwy 93 and east of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane, south to Bass Creek Road.

No one will be allowed entrance into Evacuation Order areas. This will be evaluated every operational period, with the goal to allow residents into evacuated areas when fire behavior allows. Sheriff's Deputies are patrolling the evacuated areas to remove unauthorized persons and protect private property.

Old Hwy 93 is closed from Long Lane into Missoula County.

Evacuated residents are asked to check-in with the Command Van located in the Florence Farmer's State Parking lot. Ravalli County evacuation information is available by calling the EOC at 375-6650.



Due to expected extreme fire behavior this afternoon, the evacuation order area in Ravalli County has been expanded to include residents west of Florence Carlton Loop from Tie Chute Lane south to Holloway Lane.

Sheriff Steve Holton said that an evacuation information center has been established in the Florence Farmer's State Bank. Evacuee's are asked to provide their contact information at the Ravalli County Search and Rescue Command Van parked at that location.

There is also a Lolo Peak Fire Information tent at Farmer's State Bank. Fire Information can be found by calling 406-272-5433. The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center can be reached at 375-6650 for evacuation information.

Because of the potential for a dangerous burn period today, and the need to provide the ability to move fire fighting resources, Old Hwy 93 is closed from the intersection of Long Lane in Florence north through Missoula County.

Additionally, no one will be allowed into areas under evacuation orders. This will be addressed as the fire progresses, but in order to provide for public, fire fighter, and property safety and protection, Evacuation Orders will be strictly adhered to by law enforcement patrols and road blocks.

Sheriff Holton encouraged all residents to download the free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices and sign up for AlertSense Emergency Notifications to receive important updates and information as the situation changes.

The Town of Stevensville has offered Lewis and Clark Park for campers and trailers for evacuated people. Campers are asked to park on the paved area, tents may be placed on the grass. Pool showers and restroom facilities are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Stevensville Town Hall during business hours at 777-5271 extension 4, for more information.