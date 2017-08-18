Fire smoke costs business thousands of dollars

Seeley Lake is usually a busy tourist town with folks spending plenty of time having fun on the water. However, this year the fires in the area have created thick smoke scaring people away. This isn’t helping local businesses, especially Moose Jergesen’s.

Jergesen is the owner and operator of Rocky Mountain Adventure Gear.

Jergesen tells us, “August could've been another great month but with the fire it's definitely affected business in the whole town.”

The smoke from the fires has cost Jergesen's business thousands of dollars because no one wants to rent outdoor equipment when the air is filled with smoke. Jergesen tells us the smoke is so heavy in the morning their business’s sign is not even visible from the street.

The fire has not only affected Jergesen’s business, but also his home. He recounts the moment when he saw the fire crest over the ridge right by his house.

Jergesen says, “Yeah, I watched the flames come over the ridge and that's when the bombers were coming in and taking care of it.”

All he can hope for now is rain to put out the fires and smoke.