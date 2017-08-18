Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
For a month now, the Lolo Peak Fire has been burning.
As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes.
Missoula County Sheriffs now confirm two homes were lost overnight in the Lolo Peak Fire.
