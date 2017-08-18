Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes

By Associated Press

LOLO, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines.
    
Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.
    
Some outbuildings also burned Thursday night.
    
Firefighters were bracing for another difficult day of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity.
    
The fire was started by lightning in mid-July and blew up Wednesday night.
    
It has burned nearly 30 square miles (76 square kilometers) of forest land southwest of Lolo. Evacuations were in effect along the U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 12 corridors.
    
Other wildfires were burning in Oregon and California.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

