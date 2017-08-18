Ex-assistant principal's license suspended over photos

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - A school official says a former Montana middle school assistant principal had her educator's license suspended after sending partially nude photos to a 17-year-old former student.



The Billings Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2xboHyG ) Friday that Sarah Sheldon resigned in December after the pictures surfaced at Laurel Middle School.



Sheldon says she has chosen not to defend herself in order to protect her family. When the pictures surfaced, she said she used "very poor judgment."



Montana education official Kristine Thatcher says the student attended the middle school several years ago.



Thatcher says Sheldon and the student communicated on Facebook for several weeks before they exchanged numbers.



Sheldon's teaching and administrative licenses were suspended for three years. She will need a professional counselor's recommendation if she reapplies for the licenses.



It was unclear whether school officials reported the incident to police.



___



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/18/2017 10:33:17 AM (GMT -6:00)