Two homes lost in Lolo Peak Fire, evacuations expand

Missoula County Sheriffs now confirm two homes were lost overnight in the Lolo Peak Fire.

Here's a post from the Missoula County 9-1-1 Facebook page:

***BURNED STRUCTURES/ROAD CLOSURE***

Two residences in the upper Folsom Rd. area were burned in the Lolo Peak Fire overnight. The homes were a total loss. Multiple out buildings in the area also burned in the fire. The two affected homeowners, who had evacuated ahead of the fire, have been notified of the structure loss.

Road closure: Traveling on OLD Highway 93 at Rowan Rd. to Long Avenue has been closed to the public for fire operations. Law enforcement officers are patrolling ALL restricted areas. If you are caught trespassing into a closed area, you can be stopped and criminal charges will be filed.

Thank you for your continued cooperation. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office stands with the people's whose lives are being affected by this fire. Our hearts go out to you during this trying time.

Meantime, the Ravalli County Sheriff issued additional evacuation orders Friday afternoon. This time west of Florence Carlton Loop from Holloway Lane north the the Tie Chute Lane.