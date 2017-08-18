Police on the scene of Missoula homicide, two in custody

The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.

As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes.

Can you take pictures of the solar eclipse? Yes, but take proper precautions

Evacuation orders have been issued for teh Florence area west of Highway 93. The Missoula County Sherrif's office issued the evacuation shortly after 12PM this afternoon. Residents in the area can call 258- INFO (4636) for evacuation information. We will provide more updates as they become available.

As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive. Residents must check in at t...