City of Helena begins removing Confederate memorial

By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
    
Calls for the removal of the granite fountain increased after weekend violence, including a death, during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The City Commission ordered its removal on Wednesday.
    
A handful of people opposed to the removal stood guard through the night and one woman was arrested Friday morning after refusing an officer's order to move away from the fountain.
    
City Parks and Recreation Director Amy Teegarden says the fountain will initially be stored in a city warehouse.
    
One man, who did not give his name, says the fountain is not a symbol of racism or hate, but is part of American history that should not be forgotten.

