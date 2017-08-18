Missoula Animal Control helping place animals during evacuations

The Lolo Peak Fire raging on at 15,000 acres and in close proximity to Highway 93 is putting hundreds of people out of their homes. For people with pets, this puts them in a tough spot.

Animal Control has stepped up and is offering shelter options. The staff there have been working extremely long hours as they've been flooded with calls from residents wondering what to do with their pets and livestock.

Animal Control is housing cats and dogs at their facility. For other animals such as livestock, they have arranged for various locations in surrounding communities to be set up where people can keep their animals if they are evacuated.

One of those locations is the Missoula Fairgrounds. People wanting to keep their animals there must check in and sign intake forms with the fair office upon arrival. Fairgrounds staff will be on-site during business hours and on-call otherwise.

People are still in charge of taking care of their pets, but Animal Control Officer Sonney White says this getting animals out of dangerous areas and all that smoke.

Afterall, animals are often times part of the family.

"In some situations, they're just like children and you're going to hold onto them until the very last end, I imagine, some of these people who are holding out are going to say, you know, my animal is with me, my dog, and stuff. When I go, they're going to go with me at that time," White.

White asks that people bring the current rabies certificate or any other paper work for their animals if it is available.

He says it's been really great to see the community come together in this time of need. They've received calls from people all of the state asking how they can help.

They are taking food donations, but ask that you call ahead of time before bringing any over to their facility.

If you can help out in any other way or if you need a place for your animals, call animal control at (406)541-7387.