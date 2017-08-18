Can you take pictures of the solar eclipse? Yes, but take proper precautions

As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes. But what if you are taking pictures of the eclipse with your camera? Will it damage it?

The good news is, you can absolutely take photos with your camera, as long as you take the proper precautions. John Shaver an instructor with f-11 Photographic explains what exactly you need to take pictures of the eclipse.

Shaver said, “So what we have here, simple filter, again these are NASA certified. This essentially is a gel filled filter. You'll notice that it is silver on one side and dark on the other, that's what you are looking for. If you do go online there are a lot of fraudulent options out there. Even Amazon has offered a recall on some of these, but essentially what you are going to do is fold in the flaps on the edge, make a cup, it goes on the front of the lens and away we go. Once you hit total eclipse, which will be in the southern regions then you'll actually remove the filter and photograph but not until then. If the sun is exposed at all, you want to make sure it stays covered.”

John said that they completely sold out of the lenses in just two days. Your best bet is to buy online. On amazon, the solar lenses range in prices.