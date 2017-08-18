Can you take pictures of the solar eclipse? Yes, but take proper precautions

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
For a month now, the Lolo Peak Fire has been burning.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.
(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
