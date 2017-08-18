Belgrade Panthers making no excuses despite youth - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Belgrade Panthers making no excuses despite youth

BELGRADE -

As the start of the 2017 football season approaches, we continue take a look at three things you need to know about the Belgrade Panthers.

First, they're young, but bring back a lot of experience. The Panthers have just six seniors on this year's squad, but most of their super-sized junior class have played at least one year of varsity football.

"We have a very experienced junior team," said Panthers assistant coach Toby Robinson. "You could say we're a young team. We don't believe in the word rebuilding around here, we're just going to add more kids and just go from there."

"We're basically taking what we have, doing the best with it," said junior receiver and safety Travis Bagby. "And I think this year, seniors and juniors alike, we've got a good thing going."

Second, while the senior class may be small, they are incredibly tight knit. While many of their classmates are no longer playing football, the six Panther seniors have stuck it out through thick and thin, and show their dedication to each other and the team by wearing wrist bands that read "I've got your six."

"They got their bands on, that commitment to each other, you hear them do breaks on it, they always are there for each other," said Robinson. "They understand how to get each other's back."

"I mean, you don't want to let anybody down," said senior receiver and safety Spencer Gordon. "It's just kind of a reminder daily, every time you look at it, every time you feel it, you know I got their six, I'm part of this brotherhood."

And finally, this year, it's all about the team. The Panthers boasted a lot of star power last season, with five players signing to play college football. But this year's squad puts the team above all else.

"My goal this year is to make us a team," senior offensive and defensive lineman Dalton Roscoe said. "I think we're working towards that, that goal is coming up pretty well. These guys are stepping up, they're showing some leadership characteristics, and I'm really enjoying the time we're having out here bonding as a team."

The Panthers open their season August 25th at Sidney.

