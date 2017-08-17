Lolo Peak Fire expands, takes buildings with it

Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
The Missoula Police are actively engaged in a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Strand Ave. On August 17, police arrived after a report of a home invasion burglary/stabbing that allegedly occurred July 23. Evidence of other crimes, including a homicide, were discovered by police after entering the home.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
For a month now, the Lolo Peak Fire has been burning.
As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes.
