Fire officials make progress to contain Lolo Peak Fire

For a month now, the Lolo Peak Fire has been burning.

The fire so far has reached nearly 15,000 acres and has 500 to 700 residences at risk.

As for their plan to contain it, it's been on track even with rough terrain, unpredictable weather conditions, and fuels.

Hundreds of residents are pouring into the fire information booth in Lolo trying to hear the latest about the Lolo Peak Fire.

Fire information officer, Bill Queen, said fire crews have been working to build control lines in the Bitterroot Divide.

They are called control lines because the fire hasn't tested their strength yet.

A fire cannot truly be called *contained* until the fire lines have kept that fire from spreading.

"Got closer to the control lines then we would have wanted it to be. we are going to do today is to try to tie the primary control line on the east to the fire so that we got an anchor point,” said Queen.

Though many residents are spending the night out of their homes, everyone we spoke to said they are confident firefighters will be able to protect their homes.

"I know my home will be fine. It's surrounded by sprinklers and green terrain which should help.I would be surprised if something was to happen to my home,” said Lynn Johnson, resident.

For this fire, they are still relying on aerial attack and laying down fire retardant in the affected areas.