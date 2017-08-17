Blue Bay fire moving upwards toward the Blue Bay and East-shore - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Blue Bay fire moving upwards toward the Blue Bay and East-shore Community areas.

Posted: Updated:

The Blue Bay fire on the east shore of Flathead Lake began moving upwards in the late afternoon.

Lake County Disaster Emergency Services issued a Level 1 Evacuation notice to the Blue Bay Recreation Site and Blue Bay and East-shore Community areas August 12. The notice is intended to prepare people for an evacuation in the event.

Homes and other outbuildings are approximately 1/2 mile from the fire and are not immediately threatened. To reduce the risk to firefighters and public, the B-2000 and B-2200 Roads are closed. There are three hand crews, eight pieces of heavy equipment, three water tenders and two light engines.

Concerned citizens are encouraged to understand "Ready. Set. Go" measures and to work with Lake County Disaster Emergency Services to understand evacuation notices.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.