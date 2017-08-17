Update: Evacuation orders are now in effect for the Florence area west of Hwy 93

Evacuation orders have been issued for teh Florence area west of Highway 93. The Missoula County Sherrif's office issued the evacuation shortly after 12PM this afternoon.
Residents in the area can call 258- INFO (4636) for evacuation information. We will provide more updates as they become available.
We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.
Gallatin County crews responded to three separate search calls Wednesday.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
A new Red Cross shelter is in place for those impacted by the Lolo Peak fire.
