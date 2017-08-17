Update: Evacuation orders are now in effect for the Florence are - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Update: Evacuation orders are now in effect for the Florence area west of Hwy 93

Posted: Updated:

Evacuation orders have been issued for teh Florence area west of Highway 93. The Missoula County Sherrif's office issued the evacuation shortly after 12PM this afternoon.

Residents in the area can call 258- INFO (4636) for evacuation information. We will provide more updates as they become available.

