Montana students will travel to Wyoming to livestream the eclipse

Some Montana students are traveling to Wyoming Thursday to watch the solar eclipse, but that won't be all they're doing. 

Students will be launching giant balloons thousands of feet into the air to livestream aerial video footage so other people can watch it too.

The team going to Fort Laramie, Wyoming is made up of students from all across the state who are participating in the University of Montana based Montana Space Grant Consortium. 

The project, which has been three years in the making, will send several balloons carrying science experiments into the air so the students can measure things like temperature, pressure and winds at altitudes of 85,000 feet. But all eyes will be on the payload carrying the camera.

"They're really big balloons. They go 10-12 feet in diameter and go up to about 100-110,000 feet and from these balloons, we're going to be streaming video and hopefully seeing the path of the eclipse, the moon shadow as it traverses the landscape," says UM Senior Tommy Colligan.

MSGC Director Angela Des Jardins says footage will show the curvature of the planet and the blackness of space.

The balloon will be launched around 10:30. Shortly after the eclipse ends, the balloon will pop and its cargo with parachute to Earth for recovery. 

Montana joins 54 other teams from across the nation to provide a direct angle of the eclipse that has never before been live broadcast.

The livestream of the solar eclipse can be watched on NASA's website.

