Eclipse Scams: Rentals

While next week's eclipse is bringing a lot of excitement, it's also bringing the possibility of getting scammed.

Everyone across the United States is marking their calendars for the solar eclipse- including scammers.

One of those scams includes rental scams attracting hundreds of people who are traveling to get the best view of the eclipse.

"So the eclipse is an event that only happens every so many years and scammers will take advantage of that because the unique opportunity and there's a sense of urgency,” said Dan Buchta, Better Business Bureau. “People are traveling to different cities they've never been to before and in the renting hotels and houses."

That's why Buchta is warning others to be careful when looking at sites to rent vacation homes or else you might become a victim.

"There are some legitimate houses and condos and apartments out there for rent in some of the cities were the full eclipse can be seen, but there are also scammers taking advantage of people so they're putting fake houses,” said Buchta. “They're taking lots of pretty pictures that they downloaded off the Internet, they're putting lovely descriptions up there and they're getting people to rent those houses by having the renter send them a deposit check or a full payment upfront. Then when that traveler gets into town they find out the house that they thought they rented already has full-time residence that is living there."

Some of the things the BBB says to look out for in the rental home ads are:

Misleading pictures: Train your eye to look for images that have been heavily edited. The images may also have been lifted from other websites or postings.

Extremely low prices: If prices seem too good to be true, they probably are.

Payment method: Criminals and scammers prefer to deal with cash, wire transfers, checks or ask for things like prepaid gift cards.

The BBB also says it's important to do your own research and search on the BBB site to see if there have been other complaints of rental scams or new scams in the area.