Structure fire along Garfield St.

According to Battalion Chief Derek Mullins, early Thursday evening the Missoula Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and flames from the roof of a single story shop on Garfield St.

Other cooperating agencies responded including the Missoula City Police Department who provided traffic control, Missoula Emergency Services ambulance with Advanced Life Support to provide rehab, and Northwestern Energy who arrived isolate gas and electric.

The first in crew arrived to find heavy dark smoke and fire visible from a one story metal sided storage building with an attached two story commercial building to the north.

Fire crews were able to quickly force entry and knock the majority of the fire down.

Crews continued to pull metal siding to access fire that remained in concealed spaces throughout the roof.

Off duty personnel were called in to help cover calls during this incident.

A positive pressure fan was used to help prevent fire/smoke extension into the connected 2 story business.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.