New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.

Residents must check in at the the Firewise trailer located at the intersection of Hwy 93 and Hwy 12 at the weight station south of Town Pump.

Additional residents were issued evacuations warnings. These residents are not evacuated yet, but have been told to be ready to leave at a moments notice. Warnings have been issued for the following:

west of Hwy 93 from Sun Valley Road at mile marker 78 to County Line Road

homes along Hwy 12 on the southside of the highway from mile marker 31.5 to the Hwy 93 intersection and south to milemarker 82

on Hwy 12 between milemarker 21.7 and milemarker 20.

The Lolo Peak fire is currently burning over 11,000 acres. Extreme fire behavior on Wednesday and overnight pushed the fire further south, leading to new evacuations.

Due to the proximity to the fire, the Red Cross has closed their shelter at the Florence/Carlton Community Church. There is a new emergency shelter set up in Missoula at the University of Congregational Church at 405 University Avenue. Only service dogs are welcome.

Animal Control is helping find shelter for other pets and livestock. They've identified locations and can be reached at (406)541-7387.

There will be a community meeting Thursday night at the Florence Baptist Church at 5561 Old US Hwy 93, Florence, MT