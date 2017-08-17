A residential structure fire shuts down Dewey Blvd.

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
As of Wednesday Montana has spent more than $168.5 million on wildfires that have destroyed more than 400,000 acres of land.
A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.
Shortly after midnight a structure fire was reported on Dewey Blvd. Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Department responded around 12:05 A.M.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on a World War II veteran returning a flag taken from a fallen Japanese soldier in 1944 (all times local): 10:40 a.m. A World War II veteran who's returning a battlefield flag to the family of a long-dead Japanese soldier has arrived in Tokyo. Marvin Strombo landed Friday after flying from Portland, Oregon, to bring back the keepsake to the family of Yasue Sadao. He was greeted at the Tokyo airport by Japanese reporters.
