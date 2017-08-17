A residential structure fire shuts down Dewey Blvd.

Shortly after midnight a structure fire was reported on Dewey Blvd. Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Department responded around 12:05 A.M.

Police immediately blocked access to the street off from the public as a team of eight firefighters began to put out the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire with little damage to the structure. Residents of the house were sleeping while the fire began. The homeowner Ryan Edwards said "I don't believe this was done purposefully."

Fire officials say the fire was started in the back of the home near the garage. The street has since been re-opened. No injuries or casualties have been reported.