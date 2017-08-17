A residential structure fire shuts down Dewey Blvd. - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A residential structure fire shuts down Dewey Blvd.

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Shortly after midnight a structure fire was reported on Dewey Blvd. Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Department responded around 12:05 A.M.

Police immediately blocked access to the street off from the public as a team of eight firefighters began to put out the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire with little damage to the structure. Residents of the house were sleeping while the fire began. The homeowner Ryan Edwards said "I don't believe this was done purposefully."

Fire officials say the fire was started in the back of the home near the garage. The street has since been re-opened. No injuries or casualties have been reported. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana's entire wildfire reserve budget will be spent this week

    Montana's entire wildfire reserve budget will be spent this week

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:30:35 GMT

    As of Wednesday Montana has spent more than $168.5 million on wildfires that have destroyed more than 400,000 acres of land. 

    As of Wednesday Montana has spent more than $168.5 million on wildfires that have destroyed more than 400,000 acres of land. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • UPDATE: Sleepy driver may have caused head-on crash on I-90

    UPDATE: Sleepy driver may have caused head-on crash on I-90

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:25:27 GMT

    A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.  

    A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.  

  • A residential structure fire shuts down Dewey Blvd.

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:42:47 GMT

    Shortly after midnight a structure fire was reported on Dewey Blvd. Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Department responded around 12:05 A.M. 

    Shortly after midnight a structure fire was reported on Dewey Blvd. Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Department responded around 12:05 A.M. 

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Evacuations lifted in Monument Hill Fire near Quincy

    Evacuations lifted in Monument Hill Fire near Quincy

    Wednesday, July 1 2015 12:56 PM EDT2015-07-01 16:56:18 GMT
    QUINCY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have all been lifted in the Monument Hill Fire near Quincy, WA as no structures are currently threatened. The fire was first reported at 10:51 Tuesday evening and was burning about 3.5 miles northeast of Quincy. Originally, the rapid spread of the fire forced two dozen residents to evacuate their homes.
    QUINCY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have all been lifted in the Monument Hill Fire near Quincy, WA as no structures are currently threatened. The fire was first reported at 10:51 Tuesday evening and was burning about 3.5 miles northeast of Quincy. Originally, the rapid spread of the fire forced two dozen residents to evacuate their homes.

  • Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:38:12 GMT

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

  • WATCH: WWII vet arrives in Tokyo with battlefield flag

    WATCH: WWII vet arrives in Tokyo with battlefield flag

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:40:57 GMT
    WWII veteran Marvin Strombo will return a flag from a dead Japanese soldier more than 70 years ago. (AP)WWII veteran Marvin Strombo will return a flag from a dead Japanese soldier more than 70 years ago. (AP)

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on a World War II veteran returning a flag taken from a fallen Japanese soldier in 1944 (all times local): 10:40 a.m. A World War II veteran who's returning a battlefield flag to the family of a long-dead Japanese soldier has arrived in Tokyo. Marvin Strombo landed Friday after flying from Portland, Oregon, to bring back the keepsake to the family of Yasue Sadao. He was greeted at the Tokyo airport by Japanese reporters. 

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on a World War II veteran returning a flag taken from a fallen Japanese soldier in 1944 (all times local): 10:40 a.m. A World War II veteran who's returning a battlefield flag to the family of a long-dead Japanese soldier has arrived in Tokyo. Marvin Strombo landed Friday after flying from Portland, Oregon, to bring back the keepsake to the family of Yasue Sadao. He was greeted at the Tokyo airport by Japanese reporters. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.