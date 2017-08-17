Montana's entire wildfire reserve budget will be spent this week

As of Wednesday Montana has spent more than $168.5 million on wildfires that have destroyed more than 400,000 acres of land. This seasons wildfires have cost anywhere between $500,000 to $1,000,000 per day.

The efforts to protect the states valuable resources require crews and equipment on the front lines. In order to continue these efforts state officials will begin drawing money from emergency reserves. Officials at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation say these emergency reserve funds include the Governor's emergency account of estimated $16 million and the DNRC's $20 million appropriation fund. DNRC Director John Tubbs said "We're not going to stop fighting fires until the fires are out then we'll figure out how to balance the accounts."

Although these funds are available they must be recouped at the end of the year. These funds also utilize tax-payer dollars. Tubbs said "It is tax-payer supported. Ultimately tax-payers will foot the bill."

Officials at the DNRC say in addition to the $40 million there are additional funds available through the state we can tap into in order to continue fighting wildfires through the rest of the season.