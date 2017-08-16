Governor Steve Bullock signs two measures for safety and tribal tourism

Governor Steve Bullock signed two bills at the Pablo Tribal Complex, Wednesday morning.

Governor Bullock along with the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal Council signed two bills to encourage tourism and enhance public safety on Montana's reservations.

People filled the Pablo Tribal Complex Council Chambers in the ceremonial signing of bills 309 and 310.

Bill 309 will help build more revenue towards tourism on reservations and boost the growth of it.

Governor Bullock said the tribal community deserves to experience that economic prosperity in tourism.

"We have 12 million visitors and every year I say time and time again they are not coming to visit our Wal-Mart, they can go do that at home. They are coming to visit our national treasures, that we have,” said Bullock.

The other bill 310 is designed to enhance public safety and give the CSKT tribes more authority in policing reservation lands.

For Chairmen of CSKT tribal council, Vernon Finley said it gives them more wiggle room than before.

"It affirms that we are fully capable of making appropriate decisions. We will have a relationship with the local government that we can work out and establish. It puts in place a framework,” said Finley.

For the chairmen of the CSKT tribal council signing these bills gave more recognition of the tribal presence.