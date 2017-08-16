We look into what "alt left" means

In press conference on August 15th President Donald Trump said the “alt left” was equally responsible for the violence in Charlottesville as the “alt right.”

President Trump said, “What about the fact that they came charging. That they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs. Do they have any problem? I think they do.”

We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana. Threats of an armed Neo-Nazi march catapulted the town of Whitefish into the national spotlight at the beginning of this year. We spoke with Nora Justice who is a social activist with the Queer Insurrection Unit. She was also a part of the protests against the Neo-Nazis in Whitefish. Justice tells us in her opinion, “alt left” is just a response to the “alt right” rising up.

Justice says, “A radical response to fascism isn't fundamentally “alt left” or “alt right”. And if I was going to define the alt left I certainly wouldn't define the alt left as militant or organized.”

Justice also believes that the “alt left” isn’t as violent as President Trump says the group is.

Justice explains, “There were clashes between protesters this weekend, but there wasn't an alt left quote on quote 2010 Dodge Challenger plowing through a crowd of people and killing a 32 year old woman.”

Justice reflects back to the winter when “alt left” groups in response to the Neo-Nazis coming to the Flathead Valley to call hotels in town discouraging them from housing Neo-Nazis.

Justice explains, “It seemed like a credible threat so we just organized and went up there and defended their businesses and provide a defense response. And I felt like everything went incredibly civilly.”

Justice encourages anyone who is involved with protests to learn CPR in case violence arises like it did this past weekend in Charlottesville. She tells us this way you can assist others that are in desperate need of help.