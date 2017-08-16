Northwest Montana fair is in town!

In its 115th year the Northwest Montana state fair is in Kalispell from Wednesday, August 16th until Sunday August 20th. Admission for children is four dollars and adult tickets are seven dollars.

Folks from all over can enjoy fair food, carnival rides and livestock shows.

Dustin Lynch will be performing at the Grand Stand on August 16th at 7:30 PM with special guest Bailey Bryan featuring Flathead’s Got Talent winner Jael Johnson. General admission tickets are still available online.

August 17th -19th the Ram PRCE Rodeo will take place at the Grand Stand on the fairgrounds. This year the rodeo will feature Kesler Championship Rodeo stock, Mutton Bustin, and Championship Relay Races nightly. Tickets are only available at the fair grounds on Thursday.