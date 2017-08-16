Montana veteran returns flag of fallen Japanese soldier to family

It's been 73-years since US Marine veteran and Montanan Marvin Strombo found the flag on the body of a fallen Japanese soldier in Saipan. The flag, similar to Japan's flag, was a traditional gift to Japanese servicemen, especially during World War II.

The Obon Society, a non-profit that helps return personal items taken from war, aided Strombo in returning the flag to the family of Shingo Yasue. The 25-year-old was killed, likely by a mortar, during WWII according to Japanese publication Sankei.

"The loss of a loved one transcends time, but to gain a piece of your family member back after 73 years is priceless. United States Marine World War II veteran, Marvin Strombo, kept his promise to bring back a piece of the family member the Yasue’s lost during the Battle of Saipan," the Obon Society wrote on their Facebook Page.

In an emotional exchange, 93-year-old Strombo handed the flag back to Yasue's brother in Takayama.

Following the returning of the Good Luck Flag, Strombo was invited back to the family home where Yasue grew up.