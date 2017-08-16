Don't park in tall grass, just one of the traveling tips from MHP

Every day we inch closer to the total solar eclipse! Here are three tips from Montana Highway Patrol that people should be aware of when traveling.

1. Prepare for lots of extra people in the area. This is a nationwide event and MHP is expecting a lot of people down in Rexburg.

2. Be aware of what’s going on around you- Sgt. McCarthy says make sure not to park in the tall grass where you can potentially start a fire.

3. And three, Make sure you don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sgt. McCarthy also doesn’t recommend simply pulling off onto the side of the road. He imagines that most parking areas are going to be full so if you have to do it, make sure you do it safely, don’t park in tall grass and lookout for oncoming traffic.