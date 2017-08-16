Save a cow and eat a cricket! How crickets can be a healthy substitute

Save a cow and eat a Cowboy Cricket! That’s the slogan for Montana’s first and only edible insect farm, Cowboy Cricket Farms. Recently, Cowboy Cricket Farms received a grant of almost 60-thousand dollars to produce ‘super crickets’ for heart health.

The grant was given to the farm by the Montana Board of Research and Commercialization Technology. The goal is to create and test the process for selectively breeding a “super cricket” with higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for proper brain, heart and body function. James Rolin says that the super cricket will be ready in about 9-12 months, but until then you can still enjoy the crickets that are available now.

Rolin said, “Since there hasn’t been much done for research and commercialization for insect farming, we are really trying to push the boundaries right now and make a nutritionally dense cricket using a natural means. So this isn’t a genetically modified organism or anything like that, we are not restructuring its genome. Basically, we are just going through the breeding and feeding process and seeing what works.