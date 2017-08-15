Hotels accommodate wildfire evacuees

Wildfire season is providing a surprise bump in business to many area hotels.

The LaQuinta Inn Missoula where some evacuees are staying while they wait to go home.

The General Manager, Harrison Harbough, of this hotel tells ABC FOX Montana they have residents from the Rice Ridge Fire to the Lolo Peak Fire staying here till they can go back home.

Harbough said they have been getting numerous calls from residents about booking rooms.

He added so far they have been able to accommodate residents but rooms are filling up quickly.

In fact, he is even housing his own grandmother who was also evacuated.

"Well, I'm in a unique situation my grandmother lives up the highway 12. We knew right when it happened. We are housing her here and a couple of other guest,” said Harbough.

Most residents have booked a week stay at their hotel but like most residents, they are eager to go back home.

Harbough said there has been fire crews staying here too and they are making about a 20 percent increase of their normal business.