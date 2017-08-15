Montana Tech expanding course options with new Data Science Program

Students at Montana Tech will have a new option for courses this semester with the addition of the Data Science program. The program teaches students how to how to operate computer systems that are made to consolidate information.

Dr Phillip Curtiss said "We have lots of systems and lots of different places in almost every single industry and those systems are generating more data than actually can be sort of reviewed and made sense of by just human interrogation of the data." The skill set from this program is utilized by almost every industry in the workforce.

Montana Tech expects upwards of 50 students to enter the program over the upcoming semesters. Students wanting more information on the program can go to the Montana Tech Data Science website.