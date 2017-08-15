Violent events in Charlottesville brings up painful past for Whitefish

The events in Charlottesville North Carolina hit too close to home for the Whitefish community today. This past winter the town of Whitefish was threatened by Neo-Nazis promising to have an armed march down the streets of Whitefish. Thankfully, this never happened.

Unfortunately, 32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group.

On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.

Mayor Muhlfeld says, “Whitefish stands in solidarity with Charlottesville. We support their community and government's standing against bigotry, hate and white supremacy.”

Mayor Muhlfeld re addresses The City of Whitefish’s Proclamation stating, "repudiating the ideas and ideology of the so-called alt-right as a direct affront to our community’s core values and principles. The City of Whitefish rejects racism and bigotry in all its forms and expressions."

Whitefish Chief of Police Bill Dial sympathizes with the police chief in Charlottesville and sends his support to the entire community.

Chief Dial tells us, “It's sickening to see racists and bigots do what they've been doing throughout this country. It's a minute percentage of the population it's not what the United States is about and it's sure not what Whitefish and the Flathead Valley is about."

A vigil honoring those in Charlottesville will be held at 8 PM on August 15th outside on the lawn of the Methodist Church on Wisconsin Ave in Whitefish.