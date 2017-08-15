Sour cream used to treat bear spray exposure

Last week children were taken to North Valley Hospital after being exposed to bear spray at a kid’s park in downtown Whitefish. And Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected. They used sour cream.

Dr. Magill says, “So it basically just helps after that initial irrigation give people some symptomatic relief until the effects of the bear spray wear off. And sour cream is nice especially for children because they don't tend to want to sit still sometimes with towels wrapped around their bodies. So you can just do a nice little spa treatment of sour cream and it's pretty soothing.

Usually the hospital will use whole milk soak towels and wrap those around people’s bodies. In the case of children, applying the sour cream is easier.

Dr. Magill gives us tips of what you can do if you accidentally come in contact with bear spray at home.

Dr. Magill explains, “Especially if you're at home. Cold water not hot water for fifteen to twenty minutes, eyes skin everything, clothes. Anything that's been contaminated completely take it off.”

While the park has since re opened, this is still an on-going investigation. Assistant chief of police Bridger Kelch tells us the Whitefish police still needs your help.

Kelch says, “We've only had two tips come in so far they've both been dis proven, individuals who aren't around or not even close to the actual event.”

Spraying this chemical on the park is a crime. Once a suspect is caught they could be charged with criminal mischief, face up to six months in prison and pay $1,500 in fines.