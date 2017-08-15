Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist

By Associated Press

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE BYKOWICZ
Associated Press
    
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve Bannon.
    
At an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump answered questions about his confidence in his top adviser by saying "we'll see what happens."
    
The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has been back in the hot seat as some of Trump's closest advisers nudge the president to get rid of him. The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is under fire for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Bannon once described Breitbart as "the platform for the alt-right."
    
The president says Bannon is a friend and "a good man; he is not a racist."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

