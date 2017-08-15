UPDATE: Sleepy driver may have caused head-on crash on I-90

Interstate 90 is back open in both directions. Construction continues, narrowing traffic to one lane in each direction.

Trooper Nick Navarro with the Montana Highway Patrol said an eastbound driver may have fallen asleep and drifted into the westbound lanes causing the head-on collision. Navarro said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts. The suspect the vehicles were traveling at about 60 miles per hour.

A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.

The accident happened between Frenchtown and the Wye. One side of the interstate was already closed for constructions, forcing one-lane traffic.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the accident is blocking both east and west bound lanes. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Frenchtown exit onto Mullan Road.