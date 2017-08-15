Planning on booking a hotel for the eclipse? Might want to rethink that idea

We are less than a week away from the solar eclipse. Our reporter Kolby Crossley will actually be traveling down to Rexburg, Idaho where people will see a full solar eclipse. Kolby will be camping out at one of the campgrounds in Rexburg, why? Because all of the hotels are completely booked.

While searching Rexburg, Idaho on expedia.com for hotels, only one option is left available, and it’s for almost 12- hundred dollars a night. Other than that, everything is sold out.

So what if we go to the next city over which would be a 30 minute drive to Idaho Falls? Again, everything is sold out. So let’s keep moving, let’s head to Blackfoot Idaho which is an hour drive from Rexburg, Once again everything is sold out.